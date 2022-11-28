Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Global challenges after elections to be discussed in Brainerd

Former State Department official Thomas Hanson will speak at noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Central Lakes College

Thomas Hanson.JPG
Thomas Hanson
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 28, 2022 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum with former State Department official Thomas Hanson at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College's Brainerd campus.

With winter approaching, war in Ukraine rages and U.S. allies struggle with energy crises that have caused some to turn away from green policies.

Meanwhile, the world economy is impacted by food and energy inflation and by an incipient U.S. tech war against China.

This program will analyze these and other global trends.

Hanson is a former U.S. foreign service officer with the Department of State whose diplomatic postings included East Germany, France, Norway, the Soviet Union, Sweden and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He participated in the opening of new U.S. embassies in Mongolia and Estonia, worked on the Foreign Relations Committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and served as director for NATO and European Affairs at the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Chair of the forum, Laura Raedeke, said in a news release: “Back by popular demand, Thomas Hanson will continue to inform us about the far-reaching effects of our state and federal elections on the wider world, as well as on our own regions and localities. His ability to see the comprehensive big picture enables us to make the necessary connections that we may otherwise miss, in a world where everything is now interconnected."

Hanson is currently diplomat in residence at the Alworth Institute for International Affairs at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has taught diplomacy at Carleton College.

He also serves as chair of the Minnesota Committee on Foreign Relations and as co-chair of the Minnesota China Business Council.

He is a past board member of the Oslo Center for Peace and Human Rights and past director at the Institute for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Related Topics: EVENTSCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGEEDUCATION
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
IMG_2597.JPG
Local
Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
December 23, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Land and Waters Preservation Trust announces grant fund opportunity
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
December 23, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
letters-to-santa-2-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Eagle View Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
December 22, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt