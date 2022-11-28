Global challenges after elections to be discussed in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum with former State Department official Thomas Hanson at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College's Brainerd campus.

With winter approaching, war in Ukraine rages and U.S. allies struggle with energy crises that have caused some to turn away from green policies.

Meanwhile, the world economy is impacted by food and energy inflation and by an incipient U.S. tech war against China.

This program will analyze these and other global trends.

Hanson is a former U.S. foreign service officer with the Department of State whose diplomatic postings included East Germany, France, Norway, the Soviet Union, Sweden and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.

He participated in the opening of new U.S. embassies in Mongolia and Estonia, worked on the Foreign Relations Committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and served as director for NATO and European Affairs at the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Chair of the forum, Laura Raedeke, said in a news release: “Back by popular demand, Thomas Hanson will continue to inform us about the far-reaching effects of our state and federal elections on the wider world, as well as on our own regions and localities. His ability to see the comprehensive big picture enables us to make the necessary connections that we may otherwise miss, in a world where everything is now interconnected."

Hanson is currently diplomat in residence at the Alworth Institute for International Affairs at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has taught diplomacy at Carleton College.

He also serves as chair of the Minnesota Committee on Foreign Relations and as co-chair of the Minnesota China Business Council.

He is a past board member of the Oslo Center for Peace and Human Rights and past director at the Institute for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.