Girl camping opportunities offered by Happy Dancing Turtle

Two different trips are available for students in grades 2-8

Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle offers two overnight camping experiences for girls in second through eighth grades.

Through the trips, or “Turtle Treks,” girls will have the opportunity to experience the ins and outs of camping while building friendships and enjoying time outdoors.

Girls taking part in Turtle Treks will learn vital camping skills like how to set up a tent, how to start and cook over a fire, and "Leave No Trace" responsibilities.

“We learn about Minnesota’s land, water, plants, animals and the night sky while exploring state parks and other beautiful sites in our great state,” Program Coordinator Michelle Hoefs said in an email.

The Turtle Trek for girls who will be entering fifth through eighth grades in fall 2023 is July 11-13 to Lake Bemidji State Park. For girls entering second through fourth grades in fall 2023, the Turtle Trek will be Aug. 22-23 to Sand Lake property in Pine River.

For more information and fees, visit happydancingturtle.org/turtle-treks or contact Michelle Hoefs at 218-587-2303 or info@happydancingturtle.org.

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

