Get fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a fishing page (mndnr.gov/fishing) to help answer angler questions. The page answers questions like:



What species can I fish for?

What kind of bait is legal?

What kind of fish can I keep?

The page also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users can find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations, plus an online version of the 2023 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is also available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.