99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Get fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage

The DNR has a page to help answer common angler questions.

0504fishing-boat.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a fishing page (mndnr.gov/fishing) to help answer angler questions. The page answers questions like:

  • What species can I fish for?
  • What kind of bait is legal?
  • What kind of fish can I keep?

The page also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users can find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations, plus an online version of the 2023 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is also available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council debates topics at workshop
June 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Jason Durham bass.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Kindergarten teacher, fishing guide all in a day’s work for Jason Durham
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Gift shop opens in Pine River; Nisswa shops to stay open late Fridays
June 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PL Track 5-23 1- Reese Laposky - copy.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Pequot Lakes girls track takes first at home
June 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
602mprsnowleopard.jpg
Minnesota
St. Paul's Como Zoo has a too-cute new snow leopard cub
June 01, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
060223-Vogts-Notes-more-space.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: So much news, so little front page space
June 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal