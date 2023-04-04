50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Gardening classes coming to Hackensack

Discussionso no till, no chemical processes among those to be discussed at Hackensack Hub.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Earth Is Our Home Environmental Solutions will offer classes on Natural Gardening /Growing from 10 a.m.-Noon on Saturday, Apr. 22, and Saturday, May 6 2023 at the Hackensack HUB community center.

Topics covered will be No-till, No-chemical philosophy, mulching, broad fork applications, utilizing the first succession plants as diversity, mulch, and food, cover cropping, mycorrhizal fungi inoculants, and what it does in the system. The class will also look at foliar fertilizers (AEA products) and how they could improve gardening success.

Information on these products is available at www.advancingecoag.com.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The information will be split into two sessions, attending both will be necessary to receive all of the information. These will be interactive sessions so questions are welcome. These sessions are not limited to gardeners. These concepts apply to wildlife plots also.

Refreshments will be provided and donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the building. Reservations may be made by calling Jim Etzel at 218-252-3258 or emailing earthsteward1@gmail.com www.earthisourhome.net

