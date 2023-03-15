6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, March 15

News Local

Gardening and computer scams are topics of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes

Classes start March 16

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 15, 2023 03:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Creative Container Garden Design: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, online. Fee: $20.

Students will learn to create beautiful, healthy and colorful container gardens with fast growing, vigorous, nursery quality plants and season long color.

Discussion will include images of combinations that are easily created. A detailed color handout of each container design recipe will be provided and there will be time for questions.

Instructor is Michelle Mero Riedel.

Read more local area news

  • Introduction of Vegetable Gardening: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 16, 23 and 30, online. Fee: $39.

Instructors from the Ramsey County Master Gardeners will guide this three-part class to gain deeper insight into vegetable gardening.

Topics will include garden location and layout to planting and maintaining. The March 16 discussion will focus on choosing the perfect site. March 23 will focus on choosing crops. The final class will focus on caring for a garden all season long.

  • Computer Scams — What Not to Click On: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Pequot Lakes Public Library or online. Fee: $20.

Instructor Mike Nelson will guide students to prevent their computer from controlling them by teaching what they should and should not click on.

Nelson will discuss scams to be aware of, frustrating and suspicious pop-ups, advertisements, email ads and links. This class is not for Apple/Mac product users.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
