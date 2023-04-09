50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Future of Rural Minnesota is topic of Rosenmeier Forum on April 12 in Brainerd

Author, speaker, president, farmer and CEO Julie Tesch is speaker

Julie Tesch.jpg
Julie Tesch will speak at the April 12, 2023, Rosenemier Forum in Brainerd. She will speak on the Future of Rural Minnesota.
Contributed / Rosenmeier Forum
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum — The Future of Rural Minnesota — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Chalberg Theatre at the Central Lakes College Brainerd campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Read more local area news

Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy & Development, is the speaker.

"Julie brings a remarkable background of experience and passion for the goal of preserving and improving the quality of life for the people of Greater Minnesota,” Steve Wenzel, executive director of the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government, said in a news release.

“Julie was raised on a dairy farm in rural Minnesota and through her dedication and hard work has served in the top positions at the national level for the Future Farmers of America, the National 4-H Federation, the National Farm Bureau and agricultural education at every level from K-12, to higher education for community colleges and state universities," Wenzel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesch is a published author and speaker who lives near Waldorf, Minnesota. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in southern Minnesota and was actively involved in 4-H over the years. After she graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in applied economics and agricultural education, she started her career as a 4-H youth development educator in her home county of Waseca.

During her time in Waseca County, she was able to help youth realize their potential through 4-H. After her time with 4-H she went on to work in agricultural education at the University of Minnesota, the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, and the American Farm Bureau Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Outside of work, Tesch volunteers for 4-H and FFA programs along with her newfound hobby of gardening. She is slowly working toward becoming a certified Master Gardener. After 25 years of living in urban areas she is happy to be back in rural Minnesota.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Frozen Fore raises $60K for local charities
April 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Reading tournament.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus second graders read over 20,000 minutes
April 08, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040923-faith-seeds-of-hope.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Hope takes many forms
April 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Carrie Espeseth
PL Boys Golf.jpg
Prep
Boys Golf: Patriot golfers aim to build of state appearance
April 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PRB Golf.JPG
Prep
Boys Golf: Five letterwinners back for Tiger boys golf
April 08, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Reading tournament.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus second graders read over 20,000 minutes
April 08, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal