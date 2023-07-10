Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Future of Longville area lakes topic of program

DNR's Doug Schultz will present program July 13

Doug Schultz, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, will speak on the future of Minnesota fisheries at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville on July 13, 2023.
Contributed / DNR
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

LONGVILLE — Doug Schultz, area fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources based in Walker, will speak on the effects of a warming climate and new species introductions on area lakes and the fish populations they support at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in Salem Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall in Longville.

A meet and greet social with refreshments will begin at 6 p.m.

Schultz has gained prominence regionally and nationally as an expert on large lake preservation and management. He assisted in providing guidance for the Sentinal Lakes Program, an intensive learning program on large lakes.

He led the development of a long-term monitoring design for cold water streams in southeast Minnesota and provided guidance on adaptive management and public engagement processes currently used on large lakes and the DNR’s species work groups for fisheries.

Schultz is recognized as a national expert on cormorant impacts to sport fish populations and has represented Minnesota and other Great Lakes states on this issue with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Schultz served as the DNR’s Walleye Technical Committee co-chair from 2012 to 2023 and was involved in evaluating statewide walleye regulations and stocking. During this time, he worked on revisions and policy updates related to walleye management.

Schultz relies on the latest published and ongoing research on climate warming and invasive species and will discuss some of the management implications the changes are likely to bring. Lake residents, businesses, workers and visitors may all be affected in the near future.

Schultz’s presentation is sponsored by the men’s fellowship ministry of Salem Lutheran Church and is free and open to men and women of the community. Salem is located at 1340 County Road 5 in Longville.

