Fundraiser breakfast set May 21 at Hackensack Legion

Proceeds will support youth scholarships

Today at 12:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at the club.

The menu includes a choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs; or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds will go to support youth scholarships.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal

