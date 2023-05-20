Fundraiser breakfast set May 21 at Hackensack Legion

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at the club.

Read more local area news





The menu includes a choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs; or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The proceeds will go to support youth scholarships.