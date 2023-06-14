Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fundraiser breakfast set June 18 in Hackensack

Proceeds will support youth scholarships

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at the club.

Menu includes a choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs; or eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast.

Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

