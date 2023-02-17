Fundraiser breakfast set Feb. 19 at Hackensack American Legion
Proceeds go to support youth scholarships
HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve a fundraiser breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Legion Club.
Pequot Lakes Community Theater play will be staged Feb. 17-19 and 24-26
How to understand teens is the topic of Feb. 18 program at First Congregational Church
Venture to the Nisswa Winter Jubilee or take in "The Great Gatsby" in Pequot Lakes
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
Exclusive
Pequot Lakes school food service worker and bus driver tried out for play out of sense of adventure.
25 four-person, coed teams compete in event that's half bocce ball, half curling on Sibley Lake
The menu includes a choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs; or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8.
Proceeds go to support youth scholarships.