Fundraiser breakfast offered March 19 in Hackensack

Proceeds will go to youth scholarships

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve a fundraiser breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at the club.

The menu includes a choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs; or eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
