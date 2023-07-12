Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Fundraiser breakfast is July 16 in Hackensack

Proceeds go to youth scholarships

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at the club.

Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy and eggs; or eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast.

Both include juice and coffee for $8.

Proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

