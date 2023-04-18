Funding opportunity open to Crow Wing County child care providers

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County is committed to addressing the shortage of quality child care in the area with a new funding opportunity.

The county has allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds toward child care assistance grants available to existing child care providers and new start up child care businesses.

Read more local area news





Applications are submitted online and must be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

County funds must be used to implement solutions to reduce the child care shortage in Crow Wing County, including but not limited to funding for:

Eligible expenses:

ADVERTISEMENT

Childcare business start-up or expansion.

Training.

Facility modifications or improvements required for licensing, and assistance with licensing and other regulatory requirements.

Equipment included but not limited to playground equipment, safety equipment, technology, curriculum, etc.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Requirements:

Physical location must be in Crow Wing County.

Must be licensed through the state of Minnesota or obtaining license to operate. Funds will not be distributed until proof of license is obtained.

Acceptance of these child care funds is a commitment to remain in business for two years.

For the online application, visit the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation website at growbrainerdlakes.org/



You will be required to upload a proposal narrative. This is an overview of your proposed project. Describe how this project will increase the supply of quality child care, targeted communities served, projected timeline of your project, and what the requested funds will be used for.

You will be required to upload a detailed budget that lists each expense and the amount along with a budget narrative to explain your numbers.

For start-up businesses, it is required to provide a business plan and detailed financial projections. If you need assistance with these requirements, BLAEDC can connect you with a business consultant.

For more information, call 218-828-0096 or email tyler@growbrainerdlakes.org.