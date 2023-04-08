Frozen Fore raises $60K for local charities

LAKE SHORE — Gull Lake businesses participating in the 19th annual Frozen Fore Winter Weekend in late February raised more than $60,000 for local charities.

Participating businesses included Ernie’s, Zorbaz on Gull Lake, Cowboy’s, Sunshine’s Summerhouse, Roundhouse Brewery, The Sidetrack, Quarterdeck Resort, The Legacy at Cragun’s and Sherwood North.

Read more local area news





Raised funds go to Confidence Learning Center and The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes.

“Watching this event grow over the years with an incredible commitment from the local businesses and to be able to give back to local charity is amazing,” Chris Foy, co-owner of Ernie’s on Gull and with Gull Lake Promotions, said in a news release.

“We look forward to this weekend each year and are extremely proud to say that in its lifetime, the Gull Lake Frozen Fore weekend events have donated over $430,000," Foy said. "We have a big goal of surpassing $500,000 next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The next Frozen Fore weekend — themed "Enjoy the show, TV sitcoms from back in the day" — is scheduled for Feb. 23-25, 2024.