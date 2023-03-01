99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Frozen Fore golfers tee off in snow for charity

Participants visit a variety of locales around Gull Lake

Frozen Fore 1-copy.jpg
Justin Davis, of Coon Rapids, tees off at Zorbaz in Lake Shore during the annual Gull Lake Frozen Fore event Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
March 01, 2023 03:57 PM

LAKE SHORE — Golfers did not have to wait for the snow to melt as they took part in Gull Lake's Frozen Fore on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Participants teed off at nine different holes located at businesses around Gull Lake — including Zorbaz, Cowboy's restaurant and Quarterdeck Resort — attempting to hit tennis balls (highly visibly in snow or ice) into a variety of different holes the local businesses constructed.

The Frozen Fore was one of a number of Gull Lake events, including the Frozen Flop on Friday, Feb. 24, where the brave took a dip in icy waters at the tent on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, as well as Food Fest on Sunday, Feb. 26, where local restaurants went head-to-head to determine the best in the area.

Proceeds of all the Frozen Fore winter weekend events are donated to Confidence Learning Center and The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes.

Frozen Fore 2.JPG
A long line of participants waited at Quarterdeck Resort to tee off in Gull Lake's Frozen Fore on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Frozen Fore 4-copy.jpg
Some took a shot during Gull Lake's Frozen Fore on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, even if they had no place to set their things down.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
