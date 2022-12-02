Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Frosty the Snowman' is Pine River Parade of Lights theme

Parade of Lights events are scheduled Dec. 10

parade route.jpg
Pine River's Parade of Lights is Saturday, Dec. 10. 2022.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 02, 2022 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights festival is just around the corner on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring activities, music, a parade and fireworks.

The theme is "Frosty the Snowman."

Following is a tentative schedule of events:

  • 10 a.m.-noon: Crafts at Lifehouse Coffee, a free Legacy event on behalf of the Pine River Public Library.
  • 1:30-3 p.m.: Selfies witih Santa at the Pine River Depot, "Frosty" movies and free popcorn.
  • 2-4 p.m.: Activities, music and soup at New Life Community Church.
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Stuff Your Stockings event modeled after the trunk or treat events of Halloween at the Pine River Information Center and Depot parking lot.

Children may bring bags, buckets, stockings or other containers to hold candy and small prizes. Those with floats in the parade might find this to be a safe opportunity to hand out stocking stuffers from their decorated floats before the parade.
Other participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles or ice houses for the Stuff Your Stocking event.

  • 5 p.m.: Parade of Lights on Barclay Avenue.
  • 5:30-7 p.m.: Bonfire, food and drinks at the Information Center and Pine River Depot.
  • 6 p.m.: Fireworks.

The festival will also feature a snowman building contest and shop local event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snowman building contestants may enter for $10 in a split-the-pot fundraiser. Snowmen will be built in designated locations in front of the Information Center and Pine River Depot.

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Participants will have from Thursday, Dec. 1, until 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to build and decorate their snowman. Spots will be assigned after entry fees have been paid.

Participants should build their snowman, take a photo and email it to pinerivercofc@yahoo.com to be voted on anonymously.

Snowmen may be decorated with spray bottles with food coloring and water, props and more. Participants must not drive vehicles onto the bricks at the Pine River Depot.

Winners will be awarded part of the registration fee with the remainder supporting chamber programming.

Those who wish to participate in the shop local event will receive a shop local passport with deals listed from participating local businesses.

Passport cards may be purchased for $3 at the Information Center, to be used now through Saturday, Dec. 24, at participating businesses.

Participants must save their receipts from qualifying deals and complete their passports before bringing them to the Information Center to be verified and registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who complete the passport and register will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to the business of their choice from among participating businesses.

Participants are not limited to one passport. More cards means more chances to win.

Cards must be turned in by Wednesday, Dec. 28, to be entered into the drawing Friday, Dec. 30.

Related Topics: PINE RIVERPINE RIVER PARADE OF LIGHTSEVENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
IMG_2597.JPG
Local
Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
December 23, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Land and Waters Preservation Trust announces grant fund opportunity
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
December 23, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
letters-to-santa-2-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Eagle View Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
December 22, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt