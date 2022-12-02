'Frosty the Snowman' is Pine River Parade of Lights theme

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights festival is just around the corner on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring activities, music, a parade and fireworks.

The theme is "Frosty the Snowman."

Following is a tentative schedule of events:

10 a.m.-noon: Crafts at Lifehouse Coffee, a free Legacy event on behalf of the Pine River Public Library.

1:30-3 p.m.: Selfies witih Santa at the Pine River Depot, "Frosty" movies and free popcorn.

2-4 p.m.: Activities, music and soup at New Life Community Church.

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Stuff Your Stockings event modeled after the trunk or treat events of Halloween at the Pine River Information Center and Depot parking lot.

Children may bring bags, buckets, stockings or other containers to hold candy and small prizes. Those with floats in the parade might find this to be a safe opportunity to hand out stocking stuffers from their decorated floats before the parade.

Other participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles or ice houses for the Stuff Your Stocking event.



5 p.m.: Parade of Lights on Barclay Avenue.

5:30-7 p.m.: Bonfire, food and drinks at the Information Center and Pine River Depot.

6 p.m.: Fireworks.

The festival will also feature a snowman building contest and shop local event.

Snowman building contestants may enter for $10 in a split-the-pot fundraiser. Snowmen will be built in designated locations in front of the Information Center and Pine River Depot.

Participants will have from Thursday, Dec. 1, until 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to build and decorate their snowman. Spots will be assigned after entry fees have been paid.

Participants should build their snowman, take a photo and email it to pinerivercofc@yahoo.com to be voted on anonymously.

Snowmen may be decorated with spray bottles with food coloring and water, props and more. Participants must not drive vehicles onto the bricks at the Pine River Depot.

Winners will be awarded part of the registration fee with the remainder supporting chamber programming.

Those who wish to participate in the shop local event will receive a shop local passport with deals listed from participating local businesses.

Passport cards may be purchased for $3 at the Information Center, to be used now through Saturday, Dec. 24, at participating businesses.

Participants must save their receipts from qualifying deals and complete their passports before bringing them to the Information Center to be verified and registered.

Those who complete the passport and register will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to the business of their choice from among participating businesses.

Participants are not limited to one passport. More cards means more chances to win.

Cards must be turned in by Wednesday, Dec. 28, to be entered into the drawing Friday, Dec. 30.