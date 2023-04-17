Friends of the Brainerd Public Library to host Big Spring Book Sale

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library will host the annual Big Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, April 26-28, at their sale location at the Westgate Mall (next to Claire’s).

There will be limited entry on April 26, and the Friends ask that caregivers not bring strollers into the sale space. Booksellers are welcome after noon April 27.

Most children’s books are 25 cents each, and most adult books are 50 cents each, with premium newer releases priced from $1-$5 each.

All funds raised go to support projects at the Brainerd Public Library, like the children’s Summer Reading Program, the Book Club in a Bag collection, Brainerd Bestseller books and more.

The book sale site is closed through the sale dates, but donations will be accepted from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays.

Donations are not accepted at the Brainerd Public Library.

For more information, visit the Friends' website with a list of accepted donation items at www.wineandwordsandfriends.com.