Free sandbox sand offered May 13 in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — The annual Lakeshore Construction Sand Box Days is set Saturday, May 13.
From 9-11 a.m., families with pickups may come to Wild Acres Gravel Pit at 7233 Wild Acres Road, Pequot Lakes, and bring home up to 2 yards of sandbox sand.
Interested parties should bring their kids.
For more information, call 218-838-7300.
