Free sandbox sand offered May 13 in Pequot Lakes

Families are limited to 2 yards each

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The annual Lakeshore Construction Sand Box Days is set Saturday, May 13.

From 9-11 a.m., families with pickups may come to Wild Acres Gravel Pit at 7233 Wild Acres Road, Pequot Lakes, and bring home up to 2 yards of sandbox sand.

Interested parties should bring their kids.

For more information, call 218-838-7300.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
