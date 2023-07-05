Free nitrate water testing offered in Crow Wing County

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County residents may test their water for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in Brainerd.

Walk through the front doors and turn left for immediate testing.

Private wells should be tested for nitrate every other year.

Nitrate occurs naturally and at safe and healthy levels in some foods (such as spinach and carrots) and comes from natural processes, such as plant decay.

High levels of nitrate in water can be a result of runoff or leakage from fertilized soil, wastewater, landfills, animal feedlots, septic systems or urban drainage.

Bring a fresh water sample taken within one day of analysis. Samples should be taken after running a cold tap for five to 10 minutes then collecting about one cup of water in a plastic baggie (double bagged) or clean jar. Water should be kept cool until arrival.

Additional nitrate testing clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 in Fifty Lakes and July 28 in Fort Ripley.

For more information, contact Bethany at 218-828-6197 or bethany@cwswcd.org.