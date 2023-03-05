99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Free classes on tablets available for seniors in Cass County

Program is designed to help get connected for entertainment, medical records, continuing education, online shopping and connection

Faith in Action Volunteer Mike Bohanon.jpg
Faith in Action for Cass County volunteer Mike Bohanon tests out the links on a new tablet for the Senior Connections Project.
Contributed / Faith in Action for Cass County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 05, 2023 02:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Faith in Action for Cass County will host three free classes on the many ways to use a tablet as part of their Senior Connections Project.

Classes will be at 2 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8; Tuesday, April 11; and Thursday, May 4, at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.

Participants can attend one or all three classes. Tablets and Wi-Fi will be provided.

Read more local area news

Registration is requested in advance because class space is limited. Call 218-675-5435 for more information.

Senior Connections Project participants who are age 60+ and living in Cass County may be eligible to check out a tablet. Tablets require Wi-Fi to connect to the internet.

Participants must sign a contract about tablet use and agree to weekly check-in visits with Faith in Action staff.

If a participant purchases their own tablet or laptop, Faith in Action staff can assist them with technology support to get them up and running.

The Senior Connections Project is funded in part with a Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people who need assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, visiting and basic home repairs.

Faith in Action also has a telephone reassurance program that connects a volunteer to someone who requests a phone call for a “check-in” or a “chat” depending on what the caller prefers.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
