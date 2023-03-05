Free classes on tablets available for seniors in Cass County

HACKENSACK — Faith in Action for Cass County will host three free classes on the many ways to use a tablet as part of their Senior Connections Project.

Classes will be at 2 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8; Tuesday, April 11; and Thursday, May 4, at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.

Participants can attend one or all three classes. Tablets and Wi-Fi will be provided.

Registration is requested in advance because class space is limited. Call 218-675-5435 for more information.

Senior Connections Project participants who are age 60+ and living in Cass County may be eligible to check out a tablet. Tablets require Wi-Fi to connect to the internet.

Participants must sign a contract about tablet use and agree to weekly check-in visits with Faith in Action staff.

If a participant purchases their own tablet or laptop, Faith in Action staff can assist them with technology support to get them up and running.

The Senior Connections Project is funded in part with a Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people who need assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, visiting and basic home repairs.

Faith in Action also has a telephone reassurance program that connects a volunteer to someone who requests a phone call for a “check-in” or a “chat” depending on what the caller prefers.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .