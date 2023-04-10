50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Four to seek Miss Pequot Lakes crown April 14

Annual scholarship pageant will be in the high school auditorium

pageant-crown-shutterstock.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Community Action of Pequot Lakes will host the 36th annual Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

2022 Miss Pequot Lakes royalty Quinn Trottier, Annika Schlagel and Brea Eckes will crown area high school juniors and seniors as the area’s newest royalty.

Miss Pequot Lakes candidates are Kessa Eggert, Aubrey Larsen, Sophia Nordby and Gabby Ziesemer.

Kessa Eggert.jpg
Kessa Eggert
Contributed
Aubrey Larsen.jpg
Aubrey Larsen
Contributed
Sophia Nordby.jpg
Sophia Nordby
Contributed
Gabby Ziesemer.jpg
Gabby Ziesemer
Contributed

The first appearance of the 2023 Miss Pequot Lakes royalty will be at the Pequot Lakes Fishing Opener Block Party in May.

Escorts for the candidates are Elsa Beseth, Emmaline Gilson, Lucy Haberle and Molly Ross. All escorts are third- and fourth-graders at Eagle View Elementary School.

Elsa Beseth.jpg
Elsa Beseth
Contributed
Emmaline Gilson.jpeg
Emmaline Gilson
Contributed
Lucy Haberle.jpeg
Lucy Haberle
Contributed
Molly Ross.jpg
Molly Ross
Contributed

Three judges will review each contestant’s information before the pageant, as well as conduct an initial one-on-one interview with them.

At the event, the Miss Pequot Lakes contestants will be judged on presences in both casualwear and formalwear, as well as to their answers to an impromptu question and talent that each will perform.

The Miss Pequot Lakes candidates and escorts will perform an opening number to “Time of Our Lives."

Former Miss Pequot Lakes alumni Isabelle Ziesemer, Alexis Lueck, Tami Lueck, Sidney Dorion, Claire Loge and Ashlyn Peterson will be a part of the pageant program.

Anyone wishing to still donate to the scholarship fund or volunteer can call Kimberly Ziesemer at 218-851-2764.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
