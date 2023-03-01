99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Four area students to compete in Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition

Contestants are Pequot Lakes High School students Annie Neva, Ashley Wallin and Amber Hidde, and Brainerd High School student Jasmine Patnoe

030124-2023-miss-nisswa-candidates.jpg
Contestants are (L-to-R) Brainerd High School student Jasmine Patnoe and Pequot Lakes High School students Annie Neva, Ashley Wallin and Amber Hidde.
Submitted photos.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 01, 2023 07:57 AM
Annie Neva Miss Nisswa candidate February 2023
Annie Neva
Contributed
Ashley Wallin Miss Nisswa candidate February 2023
Ashley Wallin
Contributed
Jasmine Patnoe Miss Nisswa candidate February 2023
Jasmine Patnoe
Contributed
Amber Hidde Miss Nisswa candidate February 2023
Amber Hidde
Contributed

NISSWA — Four area high school students will compete for the Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Nisswa Elementary School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are:

  • Annie Neva: a junior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Mark and Andrea Neva.
  • Ashley Wallin: a senior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Brian and Valarie Wallin.
  • Jasmine Patnoe: a junior at Brainerd High School. Her parents are Crystal and Brandon Patnoe.
  • Amber Hidde: a senior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Tim and Cindy Hidde.

These girls will compete for the titles of Miss Nisswa, Miss Nisswa First Princess and Miss Nisswa Second Princess.

Little Miss participants are Astrid Stumvoll, Jocelyn Deschaine, MaryGale Lamusga, Alexus Olson, Marlee Peters, Elly Marsh, Lexi Obeidzinski, Claire Nickelson and Norah Waletzko.

Little Miss Nisswa February 2023.jpg
Little Miss Nisswa participants shown in February 2023 include Astrid Stumvoll, Jocelyn Deschaine, MaryGale Lamusga, Alexus Olson, Marlee Peters, Elly Marsh, Lexi Obeidzinski, Claire Nickelson, and Norah Waletzko.
Contributed

Three Little Miss girls will be randomly selected to work with the Miss Nisswa royalty throughout the year. The Miss Nisswa royalty and the Little Miss royalty will support and volunteer in their community throughout the year.

Scholarship prizes total $5,000 with other cash prizes awarded for winners of the interview, essay, talent and congeniality. Many local businesses are generous with donations, so each participant will receive a prize package.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Silent auction items will be available, along with roses to purchase to give to contestants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization is sponsoring the 51st annual Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition and the 32nd annual Little Miss Nisswa Program.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
March 1, 2023, winter weather advisory for snow.png
Local
3-5 inches of snow predicted with March 1 storm
February 28, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Minnesota deer harvest was lower than usual at 170,000 deer
February 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Lakes area churches start Lenten food shelf challenge
February 28, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal