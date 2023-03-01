Four area students to compete in Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition

Annie Neva Contributed

Ashley Wallin

Jasmine Patnoe

Amber Hidde

NISSWA — Four area high school students will compete for the Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Nisswa Elementary School.

Candidates are:

Annie Neva: a junior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Mark and Andrea Neva.

a junior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Mark and Andrea Neva. Ashley Wallin: a senior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Brian and Valarie Wallin.

a senior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Brian and Valarie Wallin. Jasmine Patnoe: a junior at Brainerd High School. Her parents are Crystal and Brandon Patnoe.

a junior at Brainerd High School. Her parents are Crystal and Brandon Patnoe. Amber Hidde: a senior at Pequot Lakes High School. Her parents are Tim and Cindy Hidde.

These girls will compete for the titles of Miss Nisswa, Miss Nisswa First Princess and Miss Nisswa Second Princess.

Little Miss participants are Astrid Stumvoll, Jocelyn Deschaine, MaryGale Lamusga, Alexus Olson, Marlee Peters, Elly Marsh, Lexi Obeidzinski, Claire Nickelson and Norah Waletzko.

Little Miss Nisswa participants shown in February 2023 include Astrid Stumvoll, Jocelyn Deschaine, MaryGale Lamusga, Alexus Olson, Marlee Peters, Elly Marsh, Lexi Obeidzinski, Claire Nickelson, and Norah Waletzko.

Three Little Miss girls will be randomly selected to work with the Miss Nisswa royalty throughout the year. The Miss Nisswa royalty and the Little Miss royalty will support and volunteer in their community throughout the year.

Scholarship prizes total $5,000 with other cash prizes awarded for winners of the interview, essay, talent and congeniality. Many local businesses are generous with donations, so each participant will receive a prize package.

Silent auction items will be available, along with roses to purchase to give to contestants.

The Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization is sponsoring the 51st annual Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition and the 32nd annual Little Miss Nisswa Program.