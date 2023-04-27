Former Lake Shore council member, Nisswa business owner dies

LAKE SHORE — A longtime Lake Shore City Council member and downtown Nisswa business owner is being remembered for his humor and for being everyone’s friend.

Doug Miller died March 3 at age 67 after a brief illness.

The thing that always stuck out to me is he was everybody’s friend. In turn, everyone wanted to be his friend. Ron Grass

He served on the Lake Shore City Council for 16 years before deciding not to seek reelection for a fifth term last November. He owned Turtle Town Books & Gifts in Nisswa with his wife, Mary, since 2010.

Saying he was just funny, Mary isn’t the only one who misses her husband’s humor. Lake Shore City Administrator Teri Hastings said he had the best/worst bookstore jokes.

“Always so funny,” she said in an email. “He would say, ‘I had a customer in today. Her name was Page Turner.’ I wish I could remember all of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ron Grass, a nearly 40-year friend from Eden Prairie who will give the eulogy at Miller’s celebration of life in June, said his friend was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.

He was always a strong voice for the people of our community. His loss will be felt across our community. Krista Knudsen

“Everyone’s comment when they heard the news, all they could say was, ‘Wow, what a great guy,’” Grass said of Miller, who had the nicknames “Doogie,” “Doogs” and “Doog.”

“The thing that always stuck out to me is he was everybody’s friend. In turn, everyone wanted to be his friend,” Grass said, adding, “I did tell him he had the worst/best dad jokes ever.”

Read more from Nancy Vogt





Hastings and others said Miller will be remembered for adjourning every city council meeting.

“It was a running joke with everyone, and when his term was expiring someone made the comment that who is going to adjourn the meetings since you will not be here,” Hastings said.

Miller was supportive of city staff and took staff recommendations seriously, once saying that the staff always did their due diligence and that he trusted their recommendations, Hastings said.

“Such a high compliment to city staff. He was always open minded and fair as well,” she said, noting he was instrumental when Lake Margaret became an impaired water.

Doug to me was just a really good, community oriented guy to have on the council. John Poston

Former city council member and mayor Krista Knudsen served with Miller for 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was always a strong voice for the people of our community. His loss will be felt across our community,” she said.

Mayor John Poston served with Miller during Poston’s first stint as the city’s mayor and as a council member.

“Doug to me was just a really good, community oriented guy to have on the council. Always there. Always professional. Always applied a lot of common sense. Always jumped into the conversation when it made sense,” Poston said, adding Miller was just a nice man.

“He loved our community and cared for our community,” he said. “Anything you asked of him as a councilman, he was there to do it.”

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.