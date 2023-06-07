Former foreign service officer to present at Crosby event

CROSBY — Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will present "Global Challenges in a Fragmenting World" during a 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, program at the Jessie Hallett Library in Crosby.

On the heels of COVID-19 and U.S.-China trade tensions, the war in Ukraine is driving important shifts in global politics and economies. U.S. policies are finding support among traditional allies, but are pushing China and Russia together and failing to find traction among developing countries.

This program will discuss the challenges of the fast-moving changes in the world today.

Tom Hanson is a former foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State whose diplomatic postings include East Germany, France, Norway, the Soviet Union, Sweden and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.

He also participated in the opening of new U.S. embassies in Mongolia and Estonia, worked on the Foreign Relations Committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and served as director for NATO and European Affairs at the Atlantic Council of the United States.

He is currently Diplomat in Residence at the Alworth Institute for International Affairs at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Unlimited Learning welcomes members. Prospective members may send dues ($60/individual and $110/couple) to Box 455, Deerwood, MN 56444. Or bring a check to the meeting.