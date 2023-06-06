99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Foothills Christian Academy in Backus graduates three seniors

Alison Walberg, Ethan Rogers and James Tilbury celebrate a big achievement

Foothills Christian Academy graduates.jpeg
Foothills Christian Academy in Backus graduated three seniors Thursday, May 25, 2023: Alison Walberg, Ethan Rogers and James Tilbury.
Contributed / Foothills Christian Academy
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 9:02 AM

BACKUS — Foothills Christian Academy in Backus graduated three seniors Thursday, May 25: Alison Walberg, Ethan Rogers and James Tilbury.

