Folk singing mother performing at Nisswa concert

NISSWA – Kelley Smith, a musical mother of four, is the next Grassroots Concerts artist who will take the Nisswa stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at Journey Church in Nisswa.

The venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, next to the school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., where seating is first-come, first-served.

In a short while, Smith has become a regionally recognized folk artist, sharing stages with Minnesota greats like Charlie Parr, Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Wild Horses, and Drew Peterson.

Smith recently released her first record, “Moon Child,” just after her 40th birthday.

Raised in the woods by musicians, she always had music in her bones, but it wasn’t until her late 30s that she became attached to her guitar and began songwriting. She did so as a practice in freeing herself from social anxiety.

“I was tired of being tongue-tied,” she says. “I just wanted to paint little word pictures of what was in my head with no pressure to be profound, or correct or catchy. Just me, my soul, coming out.”

Adventures in Americana says “Her authentic, rootsy sound, falling somewhere between country, folk, bluegrass and old-time music, is a pitch-perfect vehicle for the themes she explores ...”

The Current’s Radio Heartland included her album in their Best of 2022 list. It was nominated for Album of the Year by Blues and Roots Radio.

For more about the artist go to www.kelleysmithmusic.com.

Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.

For updates on nonprofit Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call 218-838-4266.

Admission is still $10 adults, $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.