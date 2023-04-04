50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Folk singing mother performing at Nisswa concert

Kelley Smith's Grassroots Concert is April 14.

KelleySmithBIG.jpg
Folk singer Kelley Smith will sing at Live Well Nightclub as part of the Grassroots Concerts series on April 14, 2023.
Contributed / SMOUSE
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

NISSWA – Kelley Smith, a musical mother of four, is the next Grassroots Concerts artist who will take the Nisswa stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at Journey Church in Nisswa.

The venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, next to the school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., where seating is first-come, first-served.

In a short while, Smith has become a regionally recognized folk artist, sharing stages with Minnesota greats like Charlie Parr, Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Wild Horses, and Drew Peterson.

Smith recently released her first record, “Moon Child,” just after her 40th birthday.

KelleySmith2.jpg
Kelley Smith is Grassroots Concert Series' April 14, 2023 performer.
Contributed / Grassroots Concert Series

Raised in the woods by musicians, she always had music in her bones, but it wasn’t until her late 30s that she became attached to her guitar and began songwriting. She did so as a practice in freeing herself from social anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was tired of being tongue-tied,” she says. “I just wanted to paint little word pictures of what was in my head with no pressure to be profound, or correct or catchy. Just me, my soul, coming out.”

Adventures in Americana says “Her authentic, rootsy sound, falling somewhere between country, folk, bluegrass and old-time music, is a pitch-perfect vehicle for the themes she explores ...”

Read more local area news

The Current’s Radio Heartland included her album in their Best of 2022 list. It was nominated for Album of the Year by Blues and Roots Radio.

For more about the artist go to www.kelleysmithmusic.com.

Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.

For updates on nonprofit Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call 218-838-4266.

Admission is still $10 adults, $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Messy winter storm watch April 3, 2023.png
Local
Messy storm is on its way to Brainerd lakes area
April 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Natioal Loon Center building concept.jpg
Exclusive
Local
National Loon Center seeks $8.65 million in state funds
April 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Eagle View Math Madness_3002.jpg
Local
'Math Madness' at Eagle View Elementary
April 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
1b1ce1-20230402-postal-workers-union01-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. postal workers rally for better wages, more staffing
April 03, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Estelle Timar-Wilcox / MPR News
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: April 3, 2023
April 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr