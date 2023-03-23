99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Focacia, weaving and crafts are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes

Classes start March 25

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Read more local area news

  • Focaccia, Stromboli and Calzones!: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, online. Fee: $45 (for the whole family).

Instructor Tess Georgakopoulos will guide her class in making rolled and stuffed pizzas with homemade pizza dough and homemade focaccia bread. Students will also make a homemade pizza sauce.

Georgakopoulos will provide step-by-step instructions to ensure the process is as simple as possible. Participants can personalize their pizzas and focaccia bread with toppings and fillings of their choice.

  • Weave Your Own Easter Basket: 6:30-8:30 p.m. for adults or 3:30-5:30 p.m. for grades three through eight Tuesday, March 28, in Pequot Lakes High School Room D128. Fee: $30.

Instructor Nancy Ryan will guide students in fashioning Easter or May Day baskets. Students will create a reed basket approximately 8 inches around and 5 inches high, not including the handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are different colors and designs to choose from. Some finger strength will be necessary. All materials will be provided.

  • DIY Mystery Craft Kits for Adults: Register by the first of each month.

Participants will create modern and fresh craft projects that will enhance their home. The art project for each month will have a seasonal or home decor theme.

All materials are provided along with step-by-step instructions. Participants can craft on their own schedule. Supplies will be sent at the end of each month.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Kevin Kling.jpg
Local
NPR commentator Kevin Kling to speak at Pine River-Backus High School
March 22, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Deuces Wild.jpg
Local
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos to perform at Lakes Area United Way fundraiser in Brainerd
March 22, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: March 8, 2023
March 22, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032323-CO-reports-abandoned-shelters.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Shelters left on ice removed, snowmobiling season continues
March 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Planning and zoning activity slightly slower in 2022 in Cass County
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr