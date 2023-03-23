Focacia, weaving and crafts are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes
Classes start March 25
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.
- Focaccia, Stromboli and Calzones!: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, online. Fee: $45 (for the whole family).
Instructor Tess Georgakopoulos will guide her class in making rolled and stuffed pizzas with homemade pizza dough and homemade focaccia bread. Students will also make a homemade pizza sauce.
Georgakopoulos will provide step-by-step instructions to ensure the process is as simple as possible. Participants can personalize their pizzas and focaccia bread with toppings and fillings of their choice.
- Weave Your Own Easter Basket: 6:30-8:30 p.m. for adults or 3:30-5:30 p.m. for grades three through eight Tuesday, March 28, in Pequot Lakes High School Room D128. Fee: $30.
Instructor Nancy Ryan will guide students in fashioning Easter or May Day baskets. Students will create a reed basket approximately 8 inches around and 5 inches high, not including the handle.
There are different colors and designs to choose from. Some finger strength will be necessary. All materials will be provided.
- DIY Mystery Craft Kits for Adults: Register by the first of each month.
Participants will create modern and fresh craft projects that will enhance their home. The art project for each month will have a seasonal or home decor theme.
All materials are provided along with step-by-step instructions. Participants can craft on their own schedule. Supplies will be sent at the end of each month.
