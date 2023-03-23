Focacia, weaving and crafts are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Focaccia, Stromboli and Calzones!: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, online. Fee: $45 (for the whole family).

Instructor Tess Georgakopoulos will guide her class in making rolled and stuffed pizzas with homemade pizza dough and homemade focaccia bread. Students will also make a homemade pizza sauce.

Georgakopoulos will provide step-by-step instructions to ensure the process is as simple as possible. Participants can personalize their pizzas and focaccia bread with toppings and fillings of their choice.

Weave Your Own Easter Basket: 6:30-8:30 p.m. for adults or 3:30-5:30 p.m. for grades three through eight Tuesday, March 28, in Pequot Lakes High School Room D128. Fee: $30.

Instructor Nancy Ryan will guide students in fashioning Easter or May Day baskets. Students will create a reed basket approximately 8 inches around and 5 inches high, not including the handle.

There are different colors and designs to choose from. Some finger strength will be necessary. All materials will be provided.

DIY Mystery Craft Kits for Adults: Register by the first of each month.

Participants will create modern and fresh craft projects that will enhance their home. The art project for each month will have a seasonal or home decor theme.

All materials are provided along with step-by-step instructions. Participants can craft on their own schedule. Supplies will be sent at the end of each month.