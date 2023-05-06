Fish safety, sushi and yoga classes offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Fishing Safety and Skills for grades 3 and up: 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Pequot Lakes High School Fishbowl. Fee: $25.

School of Fish will run this fishing class for kids and adults taught by pro angler and fishing television show host Mike Frisch. Students will learn about lakes, fish finding in those lakes and ways to catch fish.

Anglers will also experience how to tie a fishing knot and rig and use a slip-bobber setup.

The registration fee covers a rod and reel, School of Fish merchandise, tackle box and tackle, workbook and snack pack.

Students in grades 3-4 must have a parent/guardian attend to assist their student. All parents/guardians are encouraged to attend.

California Sushi Roll Extravaganza: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, online. Fee: $35 for one or a family.

Instructor Tess Goergakopoulos will guide this online class on making a variety of California rolls to appeal to a broad audience. These rolls may be made vegetarian, with or without seaweed, spicy or not as suits the eater.

Instruction will include creating seasoned sushi rice, spicy mayo and stuffing/wrapping/shaping rolls with filling ingredients.

Chair Assisted Yoga with JWellness: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, May 9-June 27, at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church. Fee: 80.

Instructor Jessica Waytashek will guide students in yoga poses performed either seated or aided by a chair. Classes will include breath work, poses and meditation.

This class is designed to help safely improve mobilty, strength and balance while teaching students to relax and feel less stress and anxiety. This class is ideal for those ages 55 and up.