Firefighters rescue Breezy Point mayor's cat stuck in tree

BREEZY POINT — Contrary to popular belief, if your cat's stuck in a tree the fire department should not be the first ones you call.

But when Breezy Point's mayoral kitty Bindi spent a whole day 28 feet up a tall oak tree July 11-12, Mayor Angel Zierden had zero help from the internet and was out of options.

"I had even called professional tree trimming services to see if they had any professionals that could climb trees," Zierden said. "I made a Facebook post myself to ask if anyone knew anyone who climbed trees and the response was, 'Call your fire department.'"

By that point, Pequot Lakes Fire District Chief Mike Schwankl agreed that it didn't seem like the cat would come down on its own, so he sent a mini crew of six with an extension ladder to retrieve the city's First Feline.

As the owner's last hope after a whole night, Pequot Lakes Fire District firefighters responded to a home in Breezy Point to save a 1-year-old cat from a tree July 12, 2023. Contributed / Pequot Lakes Fire District

"It was the first time it had been up in a tree and hadn't come down in a few hours," Schwankl said. "So I kind of gave my typical response of what usually goes up eventually comes out. It's not a normal practice for us to go get cats out of a tree. But if for some reason it didn't come down by the next day, I let them know that they could call me again. And I'd see what we can do in our limitations."

They laughed afterward when they realized they should have probably sent a different firefighter up the ladder.

"We found out that the firefighters that went up the ladder to fetch the cat was allergic to cats," Schwankl said. "He didn't suffer any ailments from it or injury from it, but he kind of came down and said, 'Here, now you take it.'"

The fire department should realistically be the last place to call for help with a cat in a tree. When even a small fire crew is tied up with a task like cat recovery, that means in the event of an emergency call, those firefighters will need to climb back down the ladder, pack the ladder and other gear they brought, possibly return to the fire hall if they need more equipment and then leave for the emergency call.

"Typically speaking, if I have people tied up in a tree rescuing a cat, if somebody else has an emergency it's going to delay the response," Schwankl said. "But kind of on the flip side, they are residents, and sometimes people don't have the capacity to remedy something like that. And if they kind of get down towards their last hope, well, let's see if the fire department can do it."

"(Schwankl) said they usually come down, so I said, 'OK,;" Zierden said. "It was raining that night and the next morning she was still up there. At that point she just wasn't coming down and had gone higher."

The Pequot Lakes Fire District firefighter who rescued cat Bindi from a tree in Breezy Point on July 12, 2023, was ironically allergic to cats, but he suffered no ill effects from his heroic efforts. Contributed / Pequot Lakes Fire District

This retrieval took only about 15 minutes. The value of time is especially important if a department is short staffed, like the Pequot Lakes Fire District, which currently has eight openings. The department is not so short that they cannot achieve their duties; however, it can be exhausting on a fire crew if there aren't enough firefighters to switch out and take turns for long fire calls.

"We've still been able to manage," Schwankl said. "We've been very fortunate in Pequot, with where our firefighters live, and where our firefighters work and their ability to leave their job during the day. The impact thus far has just simply been it puts a greater workload on them, because we have fewer people doing it. And so we need to help spread the workload out of the department and not expect so much of the few guys that we do have."

Zierden said it would be great to get the word out.

"I think sometimes maybe people don't think about volunteering for the fire department or don't maybe know the benefits long term," she said. "We definitely have people who are looking to give back to the community. I think this is a great way to do that."

In a situation where seconds and minutes matter, this task of rescuing pets seen in movies and television may be better suited to other groups. In some cities, local animal shelters may know an appropriate expert who can help with the rescue. Otherwise tree care companies may be available at a price.

In Zierden's case, she had posted on social media that she needed help getting her cat down, but the answers she got ended up largely being dead ends.

Technically the fire department should be the last contact for help when it comes to cats in trees; however, this crew was not upset about retrieving 1-year-old cat Bindi from 28 feet up an oak in Breezy Point on July 12, 2023. Contributed / Pequot Lakes Fire District

The shelters and tree care professionals she called suggested she call the fire department, which she knew wasn't really the appropriate response, at least not until the cat had been stuck a whole day. Zierden was only happy that the weather was fair.

"Literally the moment her feet hit the ground she sprinted to the house," Zierden said. "It was like she couldn't get to the house fast enough and she was very hungry. It was good it wasn't super hot out."

While these types of calls shouldn't become regular occurrences to this or any fire department, Schwankl and his crew found the humor in the situation and are still laughing about it. There are at least six members of his crew that can say they actually did retrieve a cat from a tree, and that's fairly rare.

"In my 19-plus years, this is the third time that we've fetched a cat from a tree," Schwankl said.

The Pequot Lakes Fire District is accepting volunteers over age 18 with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must take a written exam, physical agility test and pass an interview.

Applicants should live within 15 minutes of the fire hall and have the ability to respond during odd hours and attend regular monthly meetings. The department will provide all equipment and training necessary at no cost to the applicants if accepted.

Applicants should also be in good standing with the law.

