Festival of the Arts slated March 30 in Pequot Lakes
Pequot Lakes students and local artists will showcase their works
PEQUOT LAKES — The annual Festival of the Arts will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Pequot Lakes students of all ages and local artists will showcase their artistic abilities and talents through paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, music, dance, theater, speeches and more.
The concession stand will have a hot dog meal option and other choices.
This event is open to community members and school district families.
