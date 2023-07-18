Fargo officer's funeral is July 22 in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes and Nisswa will be teeming with police squad cars Saturday, July 22, as Jake Wallin, the Fargo police officer who died in the line of duty, is laid to rest.

Wallin, 23, grew up in St. Michael, but his many family members hail from Pequot Lakes and Nisswa.

Jake’s funeral is planned at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School.

His body will be escorted by police from Fargo to Pequot Lakes. After the funeral, another police escort will go from Pequot Lakes to Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa for a private graveside service to be buried near family.

Read more from Nancy Vogt





His father, Jeff Wallin, graduated from Pequot Lakes High School in 1984 with cousin Terry Wallin, who manages The Pickle Factory in Nisswa. Jake’s grandparents, John and Carolee Wallin, are well-known Pequot Lakes residents who are also known in Nisswa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake’s parents are Jeff and Amy (Schuler) Wallin. He leaves behind a brother, Brady, and his fiancee, Winter Malone, of Fargo.

Jake died Friday, July 14, in a shooting in Fargo while on duty. Fargo police identified Mohamad Barakat, 37, Fargo, as the shooter.

Police were responding to an injury crash when shots were fired, apparently unrelated to the crash.

Another Fargo officer shot and killed Barakat. The Fargo police chief credited Officer Zachary Robinson, 31, with ending a threat and preventing future harm to others.

Two other officers — Tyler Hawes, 22, and Andrew Dotas, 28 — were critically injured but in stable condition at the hospital.

A woman driving a vehicle involved in the crash was also shot and in good condition at the hospital.

Jake wanted to live a life of purpose, where what he did meant something at the end of the day. His short adult years were spent in service to others. Jake Wallin's obituary

Jake was born Nov. 23, 1999, in South Carolina, according to his obituary from Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes. He grew up in St. Michael and graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School and Alexandria Technical and Community College.

He attended the American Military University, serving in the Minnesota National Guard and deploying to Afghanistan and Iraq before returning to live in Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He became a Fargo police officer just this past April.

Truth be told, I could have never stopped him. .. The only thing that was short-lived was his police officer career. Jeff Wallin

His obituary reads:

“Jake wanted to live a life of purpose, where what he did meant something at the end of the day. His short adult years were spent in service to others. Not only to his country and his community, he was also dedicated to and loved dearly, his friends, family, fiancée, and his dog, Thor. His smile brightened any room. His laughter was contagious. He enjoyed life and all it had to offer. A life that was cut short doing a job he loved.”

Jake’s father, Jeff, said by phone Tuesday his son died doing something he wanted to do his whole life. He loved the military and he wanted to be a police officer.

“Truth be told, I could have never stopped him,” Jeff said.

Jake had a full military career that included being deployed overseas.

“The only thing that was short-lived was his police officer career,” Jeff said.

He called the officers in Fargo heroes and appreciates the community support there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t buy a blue light in Fargo. It’s unbelievable up there,” he said. “The boys in blue take care of each other. It’s more than unbelievable.”

Growing up, Jake spent a lot of time in the Pequot Lakes area with family.

“It’s someplace he felt comfortable with,” his father said, noting the values in his rural hometown.

The Wallin family truly appreciates the support and well wishes from all over for their entire family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are sought to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.