Family remembers Susan Mezzenga for her positive attitude

CROSSLAKE — Susan Ann Mezzenga’s family is remembering her as a loving mom and grandma who always had a positive attitude.

“She was content and lived in the moment,” her son, Lucas Mezzenga, said via email. “No matter what the setback or challenge, she pushed forward with grace and strength. Her approach and attitude of life has inspired countless lives.”

Susan Mezzenga, 73, died Wednesday, June 14, at her home. The probable cause of death is freshwater drowning, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, after she was found that morning on the eastern shore of Cross Lake within feet of the shoreline in front of her home.

Mezzenga lived alone at her residence, and the event was unwitnessed, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Investigators from the sheriff’s office processed the scene and no foul play is suspected.

Her body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Crosslake police and fire departments assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Mezzenga’s son said she was firm in her convictions and wasn’t afraid to share them.

“She made everyone feel a sense of belonging, especially in her home where everyone felt welcomed and loved,’ he said.

“Mom lived with profound pride and love for Emily, Jessica and me, our spouses and her grandchildren with whom she developed a special bond,” Lucas said. “We miss her deeply and will honor her by living and loving as she taught us.”

Susan Mezzenga moved to Crosslake at age 12, where her grandparents raised her on the lake. She graduated from Pequot Lakes High School.

Lucas said her family’s roots in the area go back to the 1930s when her grandparents first bought land in Crosslake.

A business owner and entrepreneur, Mezzenga served as the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce director from 2005-2008 after selling the company she and her late husband, Tom Mezzenga, founded in 1980 — Mezzenga Distributing.

Mezzenga’s funeral will be at noon Saturday, June 24, at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake.

Her family is humbled by the love and support they’ve received from friends, family and the community, said her daughter, Emily Ligon.

Daughter Jessica Parks agreed: “My heart pounds out of my chest with the amount of love,” she said.

“Mom was our whole world,” Parks said in a Facebook post. “She loved her children, her grandchildren, her dog, her friends, her family FaceTime calls and the beautiful sunsets on the lake. We take comfort in knowing that Mom and Dad are together again for all of eternity.”

