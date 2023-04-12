99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Faith in Action to present 'Preparing for the Aging Storm' in Walker

April 18 event will teach people about local resources

faith-in-action-cass-co-logo.jpg
Faith in Action for Cass County Minnesota logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

WALKER — Storm season in Minnesota is always around the corner and the unexpected can happen. People try to plan ahead and like a good Scout “Be Prepared."

The same goes for aging. Preparing can make life’s transitions or an emergency less stressful for everyone.

Read more local area news

Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action for Cass County, will host “Preparing for the Aging Storm” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Double Study Hall.

This WHA Community Education course is free; however, participants should register with Community Education to ensure there are enough materials for everyone.

Planning ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life going forward. Participants will learn about basic tools to have in place, who they can call upon and how to be prepared for emergencies to better cope with crises and make decisions while getting older and living longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This class will introduce the local resources available to lend support. There will be time for questions, sharing and discussion.

More information about speakers, services or volunteering for Faith in Action is available by calling 218-675-5435 or visiting the group's Facebook page or website at www.faithinactioncass.com .

Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, nonprofit organization providing nonmedical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support.

Faith in Action volunteers can provide transportation, homemaking and chores, basic home repairs, telephone visiting, and grocery, medications and meal delivery.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Make it OK training graphic
Local
Crow Wing Energized: Still stigma? Are you kidding me?
April 12, 2023 10:57 AM
nisswa-news-from-the-nisswa-coc.jpg
Local
The Chocolate Ox and Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa have new owners
April 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes maintenance worker Lance Ray drives the city's newest plow truck on Olson Road on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Local
Snowfalls challenged area cities this season
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes maintenance worker Lance Ray drives the city's newest plow truck on Olson Road on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Local
Snowfalls challenged area cities this season
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
faith-in-action-cass-co-logo.jpg
Local
Faith in Action to present 'Preparing for the Aging Storm' in Walker
April 12, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
faith in action.jpg
Local
An Evening in Tuscany fundraiser set April 25 in Hackensack
April 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal