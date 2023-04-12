Faith in Action to present 'Preparing for the Aging Storm' in Walker

WALKER — Storm season in Minnesota is always around the corner and the unexpected can happen. People try to plan ahead and like a good Scout “Be Prepared."

The same goes for aging. Preparing can make life’s transitions or an emergency less stressful for everyone.

Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action for Cass County, will host “Preparing for the Aging Storm” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Double Study Hall.

This WHA Community Education course is free; however, participants should register with Community Education to ensure there are enough materials for everyone.

Planning ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life going forward. Participants will learn about basic tools to have in place, who they can call upon and how to be prepared for emergencies to better cope with crises and make decisions while getting older and living longer.

This class will introduce the local resources available to lend support. There will be time for questions, sharing and discussion.

More information about speakers, services or volunteering for Faith in Action is available by calling 218-675-5435 or visiting the group's Facebook page or website at www.faithinactioncass.com .

Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, nonprofit organization providing nonmedical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support.

Faith in Action volunteers can provide transportation, homemaking and chores, basic home repairs, telephone visiting, and grocery, medications and meal delivery.