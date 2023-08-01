Faith in Action to host Cass County senior providers

HACKENSACK — Finding services for seniors in rural America can be a challenge, but the providers of services for seniors in Cass County are working hard to network and share information on their services with others in the area.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack and online via Zoom, the senior providers of Cass County will meet to share information and learn about what’s new in senior services in the area and in Minnesota.

Read more local area news





Anyone who provides or is interested in learning more about any type of service for older adults in Cass County is invited to attend.

Regular attendees include people who provide meal delivery, adult day care, in-home help, hospice, transportation, help with Medicare claims, legal services, assisted living facilities or nursing homes, volunteer services, companion programs, library services, respite, county health and human services, law enforcement and other resources.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

A representative from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging is usually available with updates on regional or state issues in senior care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting will be hosted by Faith in Action for Cass County, a nonprofit charitable organization that provides volunteer services to the older adults, people with disabilities, and those in need of neighborly help in Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visits, caregiver respite and resources, chores, light housekeeping, critical home repairs and ramp building.

Faith in Action Volunteers choose their own time and level of providing assistance, and receive training, liability insurance and mileage reimbursement.

For more information about Faith in Action or about the senior providers meeting, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .