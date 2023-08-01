Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Faith in Action to host Cass County senior providers

Those who provide services to seniors invited to attend Aug. 3 event

faith-in-action-cass-co-logo.jpg
Faith in Action for Cass County Minnesota logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

HACKENSACK — Finding services for seniors in rural America can be a challenge, but the providers of services for seniors in Cass County are working hard to network and share information on their services with others in the area.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack and online via Zoom, the senior providers of Cass County will meet to share information and learn about what’s new in senior services in the area and in Minnesota.

Read more local area news

Anyone who provides or is interested in learning more about any type of service for older adults in Cass County is invited to attend.

Regular attendees include people who provide meal delivery, adult day care, in-home help, hospice, transportation, help with Medicare claims, legal services, assisted living facilities or nursing homes, volunteer services, companion programs, library services, respite, county health and human services, law enforcement and other resources.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

A representative from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging is usually available with updates on regional or state issues in senior care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting will be hosted by Faith in Action for Cass County, a nonprofit charitable organization that provides volunteer services to the older adults, people with disabilities, and those in need of neighborly help in Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visits, caregiver respite and resources, chores, light housekeeping, critical home repairs and ramp building.

Faith in Action Volunteers choose their own time and level of providing assistance, and receive training, liability insurance and mileage reimbursement.

For more information about Faith in Action or about the senior providers meeting, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Baritone Marcus King of Memphis
Arts and Entertainment
Opera 'hits' feature at the Lakes Area Music Festival
26m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Northern Waters Land Trust accepting conservation easements
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
072923-christmas-tour-of-homes.jpg
Local
Tickets on sale for Nisswa Christmas Home Tour
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
073123-ask-a-trooper-summer-trouble.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What should I check my vehicle for before leaving on a road trip?
17h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
040922-pl-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 29, 2023
3d ago
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Last Cast... Voting ends tonight in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal