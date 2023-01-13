Faith in Action Resource Magnet mailed to Cass County residents

HACKENSACK — Watch your mailbox for the Faith in Action for Cass County’s Resource Magnet distributed to every residence in Cass County in the past week.

Working with Cass County Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Statewide Healthy Initiative Program, Faith in Action for Cass County developed the Resource Magnet, which contains phone numbers for Faith in Action, public health and other services providing mental health, crisis lines, aging, veterans and disability resources.

The information promotes access to medical, mental health and well-being services in all Cass County communities and encourages more calls and referrals to local service providers so people can remain living in their communities.

Cass County is a large, rural area with many small communities. There are no public hospitals and no public transportation options. People may travel a great distance to get the physical and mental health care they need.

Many people retire to this area only to find that resources and services are hard to find as they age or become ill.

With no buses, taxis or public transportation in Cass County, volunteers and community are crucial to residents' medical and mental health.

Faith in Action volunteers provide transportation and assisted transportation with an accessible van. Volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels and provide phone reassurance, friendly visiting, homemaking and chore assistance, basic home repairs and accessibility ramps.

Faith in Action volunteers also connect people to local resources and fill in the gaps in services that are lacking in rural areas such as Cass County.

Faith in Action works in partnership with cities, townships, churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals to connect people to resources, including volunteers so they can stay living in their homes.

For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net .