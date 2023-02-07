99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers promote quality of life

Faith in Action services were up in 2022

Denny Ganz Driving.jpg
Faith in Action for Cass County volunteer Denny Ganz delivers meals and provides occasional rides in the Hackensack area.
Contributed / Theresa Eclov
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 07, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HACKENSACK — People in Cass County have a heart for service and caring for their neighbors. It is no surprise to find many special individuals who care enough to volunteer their time and talents to help others.

In 2022, 98 Faith in Action volunteers helped 372 individuals throughout Cass County (up 8%), including 169 new people.

Volunteers filled 2,918 requests for services and gave over 9,000 hours of assistance.

Volunteers drove over 107,656 miles to transport people and provided 2,131 rides (up 10%).

Read more local area news
020723-ojibwe-language-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Unlimited Learning event in Crosby to highlight effort to revitalize Ojibwe language
Author Chato Gonzales will speak on the challenges in making Ojibwe a teachable language
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Crosslake Garden Club lists upcoming meetings
The club meets the third Wednesday of the month at the Crosslake Community Center
February 07, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A barn engulfed in flames.
Local
Fire destroys Wadena County barn full of goats
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
February 06, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Dec. 3, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023, northern Brainerd lakes area birth announcements
Births from St. Joseph's Medical Center-Brainerd, Lakewood Health System-Staples and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby
February 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Feb. 16
The meeting will focus on socializing with group members
February 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

And yet, studies show that only 20% of Minnesota residents have ever volunteered in their community.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Minnesota Association of Volunteer Administration, over 60% of emergency food, activities for youth, firefighting and transportation for older adults is reported to be done primarily through volunteers in rural communities.

Volunteers add significantly to our quality of life in rural Minnesota, and it is easy to get connected to volunteer opportunities.

A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers to provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers provide transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.

Volunteers can choose how, when and how much they want to volunteer. They receive scheduling coordination, training, liability insurance, recognition, mileage reimbursement and the smiles and joy of being with and helping others.

For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteering, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Related Topics: FAITH IN ACTIONHACKENSACKCASS COUNTY
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Chancellor's list at UMN Crookston
Recognized for their academic achievements
February 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
0629pl-pine-river-backus-school.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus School Board finalizes 2023 calendar
Board cancels February work session and reschedules March work session
February 06, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Breath of Life Executive Director.jpg
Local
Breath of Life of Brainerd announces executive director
Scarlett Langenfeld selected for position
February 05, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Rosenmeier Kohls Steve.jpg
Local
Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd to review photography of Brainerd Dispatch's Steve Kohls
Photographs from historic Brainerd events will be on view
February 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal