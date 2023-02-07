Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers promote quality of life

HACKENSACK — People in Cass County have a heart for service and caring for their neighbors. It is no surprise to find many special individuals who care enough to volunteer their time and talents to help others.

In 2022, 98 Faith in Action volunteers helped 372 individuals throughout Cass County (up 8%), including 169 new people.

Volunteers filled 2,918 requests for services and gave over 9,000 hours of assistance.

Volunteers drove over 107,656 miles to transport people and provided 2,131 rides (up 10%).

And yet, studies show that only 20% of Minnesota residents have ever volunteered in their community.

According to the Minnesota Association of Volunteer Administration, over 60% of emergency food, activities for youth, firefighting and transportation for older adults is reported to be done primarily through volunteers in rural communities.

Volunteers add significantly to our quality of life in rural Minnesota, and it is easy to get connected to volunteer opportunities.

A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers to provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers provide transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.

Volunteers can choose how, when and how much they want to volunteer. They receive scheduling coordination, training, liability insurance, recognition, mileage reimbursement and the smiles and joy of being with and helping others.

For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteering, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .