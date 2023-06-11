99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers attend spring connection event

Over 30 volunteers attend appreciation event in Hackensack

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteer event1 May 2023.jpg
Faith in Action volunteers enjoyed the speaker, activities and lunch at the May 11, 2023, volunteer spring connection event held in Hackensack.
Contributed / Faith in Action for Cass County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

HACKENSACK — At the 2023 Faith in Action for Cass County volunteer spring connection luncheon, volunteers showed just how far they go to reach across their communities to provide services for people throughout Cass County.

“Conversation, Connection and Cupcakes!” was the theme for the May 11 event at The Hub in Hackensack. Over 30 Faith in Action volunteers gathered to enjoy a speaker, games and a taco bar lunch with cupcakes for dessert.

Read more local area news

Guest speaker Destiny Brown, of Northern Pines Mental Health Center, gave a presentation on “Open Communication” with a focus on how we talk to one another. Brown discussed the language we use to describe mental health issues and how it is often judgmental.

She emphasized the importance of the 211 (Crisis Line-First Call for Help) and 988 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) phone numbers as resources for people struggling with mental health concerns.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

“The discussion around how to ask questions was very helpful as we learned how we talk with other people from the heart — how to have authentic conversations," volunteer Ellen Leger, of Outing, said in a news release. "I also appreciated learning about the 211 and 988 phone resources, and appreciated the delicate discussion on understanding the terms we use around suicide and mental health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faith in Action board member Jeannie Blomme said: “I enjoyed the speaker on the suicide hotline information and communication techniques, and it was nice to meet all the volunteers and enjoy a tasty lunch."

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteer event2 May 2023.jpg
Faith in Action volunteer Ellen Leger, left, talks with Destiny Brown, guest speaker at the Faith in Action volunteer spring connection event held May 11, 2023, in Hackensack.
Contributed / Faith in Action for Cass County

Faith in Action Volunteer Coordinator Larellyn Micheau reported on program and policy updates and asked volunteers to share what advice they would give a new volunteer.

One volunteer said: “Just do it. Volunteer. Whatever it is that concerns you about it will fade quickly. You get way more back than you put into it. It is a great experience.”

The program ended with door prizes and a thank you to all who attended.

In 2022, Faith in Action volunteers gave over 9,000 hours of service and drove over 107,656 miles, filling an average of 240 requests per month, to help their neighbors throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action for Cass County is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that connects local volunteers with requests for transportation, respite and friendly visiting, chore and homemaking services, basic home repair and building railings and ramps. Volunteers choose when and how they would like to be of service and new volunteers are always needed.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pl-library-logo.jpg
Community
Magic Morocco art exhibit on display at Pequot Lakes Library
June 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
boat safety class.jpg
Community
Over 170 students participate in Cass County boat/water safety classes
June 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks public comment for commercial storage shed project
June 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
boat safety class.jpg
Community
Over 170 students participate in Cass County boat/water safety classes
June 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
061123-faith-moral-compass.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Three tips to navigate this morally confused world
June 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Monte Meyer
business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Business Bites: C&C Boat Works in Crosslake sold; Backus Dollar General to be remodeled
June 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal