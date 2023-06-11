Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers attend spring connection event

HACKENSACK — At the 2023 Faith in Action for Cass County volunteer spring connection luncheon, volunteers showed just how far they go to reach across their communities to provide services for people throughout Cass County.

“Conversation, Connection and Cupcakes!” was the theme for the May 11 event at The Hub in Hackensack. Over 30 Faith in Action volunteers gathered to enjoy a speaker, games and a taco bar lunch with cupcakes for dessert.

Guest speaker Destiny Brown, of Northern Pines Mental Health Center, gave a presentation on “Open Communication” with a focus on how we talk to one another. Brown discussed the language we use to describe mental health issues and how it is often judgmental.

She emphasized the importance of the 211 (Crisis Line-First Call for Help) and 988 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) phone numbers as resources for people struggling with mental health concerns.

“The discussion around how to ask questions was very helpful as we learned how we talk with other people from the heart — how to have authentic conversations," volunteer Ellen Leger, of Outing, said in a news release. "I also appreciated learning about the 211 and 988 phone resources, and appreciated the delicate discussion on understanding the terms we use around suicide and mental health issues.

Faith in Action board member Jeannie Blomme said: “I enjoyed the speaker on the suicide hotline information and communication techniques, and it was nice to meet all the volunteers and enjoy a tasty lunch."

Faith in Action volunteer Ellen Leger, left, talks with Destiny Brown, guest speaker at the Faith in Action volunteer spring connection event held May 11, 2023, in Hackensack. Contributed / Faith in Action for Cass County

Faith in Action Volunteer Coordinator Larellyn Micheau reported on program and policy updates and asked volunteers to share what advice they would give a new volunteer.

One volunteer said: “Just do it. Volunteer. Whatever it is that concerns you about it will fade quickly. You get way more back than you put into it. It is a great experience.”

The program ended with door prizes and a thank you to all who attended.

In 2022, Faith in Action volunteers gave over 9,000 hours of service and drove over 107,656 miles, filling an average of 240 requests per month, to help their neighbors throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action for Cass County is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that connects local volunteers with requests for transportation, respite and friendly visiting, chore and homemaking services, basic home repair and building railings and ramps. Volunteers choose when and how they would like to be of service and new volunteers are always needed.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .