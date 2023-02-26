Faith in Action for Cass County recognizes Hackensack couple

HACKENSACK — Paula Abbott, of Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack, became a volunteer with Faith in Action for Cass County along with her husband, Dennis Abbott, in November 2007.

Since that time, Paula has given over 2,300 hours of service, providing assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, friendly visiting and phone reassurance.

In addition to helping 106 people, Paula has supported Faith in Action at many fundraisers, especially helping with the spaghetti and Booya dinners and with selling raffle tickets all over Cass County.

“I need to keep doing things and this is the right thing to do,” Paula said in a news release. “We have so much I just want to share. I not only want to support Faith in Action, but we can make our community healthier when we reach out to one another.”

When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Paula said: “I love being a friend and neighbor and taking the time to visit with everyone.

“Faith in Action makes an enormous impact in our area," she said. "So many times, I’ve heard people saying that if there were no Faith in Action volunteers to help, they would have no one.”

As recognition for her services, Paula received a Faith in Action gas card and a big thank you.

To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month.

For more information on Faith in Action, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com . Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page.

A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free, nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.