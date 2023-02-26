99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Faith in Action for Cass County recognizes Hackensack couple

Abbotts have been volunteering since 2007

Faith in Action.jpg
Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers Paula and Dennis Abbott, of Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack, have been top raffle ticket sellers for Faith in Action for the past eight years. They also provide direct assistance to help people in need. The Abbotts were recognized in February 2023.
Contributed / Faith in Action
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 26, 2023 03:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Paula Abbott, of Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack, became a volunteer with Faith in Action for Cass County along with her husband, Dennis Abbott, in November 2007.

Since that time, Paula has given over 2,300 hours of service, providing assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, friendly visiting and phone reassurance.

I need to keep doing things and this is the right thing to do. We have so much I just want to share.
Paula Abbott

In addition to helping 106 people, Paula has supported Faith in Action at many fundraisers, especially helping with the spaghetti and Booya dinners and with selling raffle tickets all over Cass County.

“I need to keep doing things and this is the right thing to do,” Paula said in a news release. “We have so much I just want to share. I not only want to support Faith in Action, but we can make our community healthier when we reach out to one another.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news

When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Paula said: “I love being a friend and neighbor and taking the time to visit with everyone.

“Faith in Action makes an enormous impact in our area," she said. "So many times, I’ve heard people saying that if there were no Faith in Action volunteers to help, they would have no one.”

As recognition for her services, Paula received a Faith in Action gas card and a big thank you.

To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month.

For more information on Faith in Action, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com . Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page.

A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free, nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PRB grade four tournament.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus fourth grade boys win Walker tournament
February 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
conference title.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus junior high girls win Northland Conference
February 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Wolverines basketball.jpg
Local
Backus Wolverines win Icebox Tournament
February 25, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal