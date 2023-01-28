Faith in Action for Cass County honors Hackensack volunteer

HACKENSACK — Faith in Action for Cass County honored Craig Wadzink, of Webb Lake near Hackensack, as their January 2023 Volunteer of the Month.

Wadzink became a volunteer with Faith in Action in March 2018, and immediately joined the board of directors.

In 2020, board members voted Wadzink to be board vice chair, and from 2021 to date he has been board chair.

During that time, he has given close to 1,000 hours of service and driven over 6,000 miles, providing his time, skills and talents to a number of committees, projects and fundraisers, as well as facilitating board meetings.

In addition to being board chair, Wadzink heads the executive committee and is an active participant on the fundraising, finance, and mission and vision committees.

“Our volunteers for Faith in Action are key assets for making a difference in our communities,” Wadzink said in a news release. “They deliver a number of much needed transportation rides for medical appointments, home chores and modifications, and build ramps to help people remain in their homes and continue to contribute to their community.”

Wadzink retired in 2017, moved to his lake home and was already involved with two nonprofit organizations by March 2018. He now actively volunteers for six nonprofit groups that really keep him busy.

“I like that Faith in Action services are free, and there are no age restrictions.” Wadzink said. "During the COVID shutdowns I witnessed the value of Faith in Action as volunteers continually provided transportation to community members who required essential medical transportation needs and critical home chores and repairs.”

When asked about his favorite part of volunteering, Wadzink said: “I value the short time we all have on this earth and it feels good to give up my time and talents to help, in some small way, to make people happy and have a better quality of life … one day at a time.

“I love working the fundraisers that Faith in Action schedules throughout the year, as I am able to personally meet and greet members of our community and help make their day enjoying great food, great service and a smile,” he said.

As recognition for his services, Wadzink received a Faith in Action shirt, cap and a big thank you.

More information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities is available by calling 218-675-5435 or going to www.faithinactioncass.com .

A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County.

Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.

Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.

To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County will highlight a volunteer once a month throughout 2023.

Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page.