Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fairview Township is site of Cass County Sheriff Community Outreach Day

Event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — The next Cass County Sheriff's Department Community Outreach Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Fairview Township Building located at 10219 County Road 77, between Lake Shore and East Gull Lake.

Read more local area news

County constituents are invited to meet with Sheriff Bryan Welk and members of the sheriff’s office staff and learn about initiatives within the sheriff’s office.

Applications for a permit to carry a firearm or purchase a firearm, alarm permit applications, and event permit applications will be available.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The county's portable Take It to the Box prescription drug disposal box will be available to drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

Staff can help people sign up for the instant emergency notification program, Nixle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be held in conjunction with an informative event hosted by Fairview Township, featuring the county's Emergency Response Command Trailer. There will be updates on the trail construction taking place in Fairview, Lake Shore and Nisswa, and a Pillager Fire Department display.

The event will include a light lunch of grilled hot dogs, brats and dessert.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
'Fast Eddie's' Memorial Car Show set June 17 in Nisswa
June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Fundraiser breakfast set June 18 in Hackensack
June 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
logo-antique-snowmobile-club-america.jpg
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area
June 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake woman found dead in waters of Cross Lake near her home
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal