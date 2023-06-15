Fairview Township is site of Cass County Sheriff Community Outreach Day

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — The next Cass County Sheriff's Department Community Outreach Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Fairview Township Building located at 10219 County Road 77, between Lake Shore and East Gull Lake.

County constituents are invited to meet with Sheriff Bryan Welk and members of the sheriff’s office staff and learn about initiatives within the sheriff’s office.

Applications for a permit to carry a firearm or purchase a firearm, alarm permit applications, and event permit applications will be available.

The county's portable Take It to the Box prescription drug disposal box will be available to drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

Staff can help people sign up for the instant emergency notification program, Nixle.

The event will be held in conjunction with an informative event hosted by Fairview Township, featuring the county's Emergency Response Command Trailer. There will be updates on the trail construction taking place in Fairview, Lake Shore and Nisswa, and a Pillager Fire Department display.

The event will include a light lunch of grilled hot dogs, brats and dessert.