Extension Master Gardener volunteer program open through Oct. 1

Application period opens for University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener volunteer program

Today at 12:57 PM

ST. PAUL — The application period to become a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener volunteer is open through Oct. 1.

Extension Master Gardeners bring science-based horticulture knowledge and practices to Minnesota, promoting healthy landscapes and building communities through volunteer efforts.

"Our understanding of the benefits of gardening is expanding to include personal and community wellbeing, pollinator health, the importance of climate resilient landscapes and more. Becoming a Master Gardener volunteer is a great way to invest time and energy in local activities and efforts that support healthy people and a healthy planet," said Tim Kenny, statewide director, Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

Master Gardeners are respected as reliable sources of gardening information for Minnesotans. What many don’t know is that becoming a Master Gardener gives volunteers a chance to expand their interests in areas including sustainability, local foods, pollinators and climate change.

Master Gardeners also put their skills to work conserving green spaces, native plants and clean water.

The University of Minnesota has trained thousands of Master Gardeners; each year, they contribute more than 140,000 hours of service in Minnesota communities.

This year, the training will be all online and spread out over 14 weeks, making the program more student-friendly than ever.

To become a Master Gardener, individuals commit to complete online training and 50 hours of volunteering in the first year. After the first year, they commit 25 hours to annual volunteer work; many choose to devote more time to the program.

Master Gardeners come from all ages and backgrounds. To learn more about the program and apply, visit z.umn.edu/MG_info or call 612-625-9864.

