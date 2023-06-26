Essentia Health updates guidelines for hospital visitors

Acknowledging the vital role that family and other support people play in the care and well-being of patients, Essentia Health updated guidelines for hospital visitors.

Essentia Health will no longer enforce limits on the number of visitors in most hospital inpatient units, nor will there be set visitor hours in hospitals. The health network will encourage care teams to make decisions based on their patients’ needs or current circumstances.

According to the new guidelines:

The hospital welcomes visitors anytime a patient wishes to receive them, noting that some departments or situations may require limited visitation for safety or other reasons.

Children under age 16 should always be accompanied by an adult.

People should not visit if they are sick or have a contagious condition.

Essentia Health reserves the right to determine if other situations make it necessary to limit visitation.

Emergency departments, behavioral health units, surgical/procedural areas and neonatal intensive care units will continue to have specific guidelines.

It’s also important to note that visitors who are interfering with the work of care teams may be asked to leave, regardless of these guidelines.

Find additional details at essentiahealth.org .

Essentia Health will continue to follow personal protective equipment requirements for those visiting COVID-19 patients. Visitors should remain in the room and should always be wearing an N95 mask.

Because N95 masks will fit only older children, children who cannot wear an N95 should wear a level 1 surgical mask.

Hand hygiene should be performed before and after the visit.