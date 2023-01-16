Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd announces first baby of 2023
The year's first baby was born to Rachel and Colton Hanson
BRAINERD — Rachel and Colton Hanson are the parents of Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center's first baby of 2023.
Hazel Mae Hanson was born at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at the Brainerd hospital and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, measuring 21 inches long.
Essentia Health said there were nearly 400 births at St. Joseph's Medical Center in 2022.
