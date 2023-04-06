50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Essentia Health moves to voluntary masking in most situations

Long-term care facilities may remain exceptions to voluntary masking

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

After careful consideration of the state of COVID-19, Essentia Health moved to a voluntary masking policy for most staff, patients and visitors. This change applies to hospitals, clinics and home health care.

Voluntary masking does not apply to Essentia Health's long-term care/nursing home facilities or assisted living facilities, which will continue to evaluate masking protocols separately. Hospice staff will follow the policies of the facilities they enter.

As the disease has evolved, staff are seeing fewer deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus. Additionally, the current availability of COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments has improved.

Essentia Health will still encourage masks for anyone who has symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection, a COVID-19 exposure or other infectious respiratory illnesses.

Read more local area news

Masks will remain available at facility entrances. Essentia Health will continue to follow appropriate transmission-based precautions. Staff members caring for COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients must still wear full personal protective equipment, and those visiting COVID-19 patients must mask according to visitor guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patients can request that their provider or others on their care team wear a mask.

The move to voluntary masking is another step in efforts to transition to living with COVID-19 while still encouraging people to protect themselves by washing their hands, staying up to date on vaccines and continuing to test for the virus and seek treatment as needed.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
april-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: April 8-14, 2023, events listed
April 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2159450+car snowy road_thumb.jpg
Local
Motorists warned of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay
April 05, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Festival of the Arts 4.JPG
Local
Artists shine at Festival of the Arts in Pequot Lakes
April 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Local
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Festival of the Arts 4.JPG
Local
Artists shine at Festival of the Arts in Pequot Lakes
April 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
040121_easter-egg-hunts-metro.jpg
Local
Area communities to host Easter egg hunts April 8
April 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr