Essentia Health hosting nurse job fair in Nisswa

NISSWA — Essentia Health is hosting an evening of job interviews for registered nurses and nursing students at the Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa on Thursday, March 30.

Essentia Health talent recruiters and department managers will be on site from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Network, meet with nurse leadership and walk away with an offer. Whether you are a student, new grad RN or an RN looking for a new opportunity, learn why Essentia is a place like nowhere else.

Essentia staff will greet candidates, conduct an initial screening and filter to appropriate hiring managers for interviews. Select candidates will be verbally offered a position before leaving.

Candidates are asked to bring a resume, but it’s not required. Attire is business casual.

Roundhouse Brewery is located at 23836 Smiley Road. Once inside, follow the signs to the job fair. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided, and there will be three grand prize drawings for $300 each.

To learn more about working for Essentia and to register for this event, please visit www.Essentiacareers.org/Events.