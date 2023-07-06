Essentia Health encourages well-child/teen visits as part of back-to-school planning

In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, Essentia Health encourages scheduling a well-child/teen visit , one of the best ways to ensure children are healthy and thriving.

Well-child/teen visits are a great opportunity to review a child’s health in all areas — growth, cognitive and social development, illness prevention, mental health and more.

“This is a great time to make sure your child is healthy for the summer and ahead of the school year," Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, an Essentia Health pediatrician, said in a news release. “It’s a good chance for both parents and children to bring us any concerns they have to make so we can make sure they can thrive in the upcoming year.”

These visits are for anyone from birth to age 21 and are recommended annually. At a well-child/teen visit, your pediatrician or primary care provider will:

Conduct a comprehensive physical exam.

Take measurements like height and weight.

Screen for any mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression.

Update all immunizations or vaccinations, including for HPV, meningitis and COVID-19.

Talk about illness prevention, nutrition, physical fitness and other applicable health-related issues.

When it’s age-appropriate, subjects like substance abuse, proper dieting and sexual health also are discussed at well-child/teen visits.

A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical examination, can also be completed as part of a well-child/teen visit. It is recommended that children have their physical at least six weeks before their sports season begins so there is enough time to follow up on something if necessary.

Parents may visit Essentia Health’s well-child/teen visit page for more information, including a list of the top questions to ask their child’s provider.

Parents can schedule these visits directly through their pediatrician or family medicine provider. Parents can also schedule by calling 844-663-1068, going online through EssentiaHealth.org or through the Essentia MyChart patient portal .

Many insurance companies cover one well-child/teen visit per year.

Those interested only in completing sports physical forms should contact their local clinic to make an appointment or to see if they have any upcoming sports physical sessions.