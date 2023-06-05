99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Essentia Health encourages scheduling a sports physical

It helps determine whether it's safe for children to be in a specific sport

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — If your child or children are participating in sports during the next school year, it’s time to start thinking about scheduling a sports physical.

A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical examination, helps determine whether it's safe for your child to participate in a certain sport.

Read more local area news

Most states, including North Dakota and Minnesota, require that student-athletes have a sports physical before they can start a new sport (including any practices) or begin a new competitive season.

A sports physical is valid for one year. If it’s completed now, it will cover the 2023-2024 year.

A sports physical can be completed on its own or as part of a well-child/teen visit. It is recommended that your child have their physical at least six weeks before their sports season begins so there is enough time to follow up on something if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forms are available online for Essentia Health. Bring a physical copy to the physical.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

During a sports physical, you will learn:

  • Whether it is safe for your child to participate in a sport.
  • How to protect your child from injuries.
  • How to play safely with a medical condition or chronic illness.

In addition to getting the physical completed, a well-child/teen visit is one of the best ways to ensure your child is healthy and thriving.
Well-child/teen visits are a great time to review your child’s health in all areas — growth, cognitive and social development, illness prevention, mental health and more.

Schedule these visits directly through your pediatrician or family medicine provider. Or call 844-663-1068, visit EssentiaHealth.org or go through your Essentia MyChart patient portal.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2023 academic honors
June 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Nisswa Elementary School Principal for a Day1 May 2023.JPG
Local
Two Nisswa students get to be Principal for a Day
June 05, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
allen.jpg
Community
Author Allen Askens to visit Hackensack
June 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060423-cracker-barrel-little-secret.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: A little secret
June 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council debates topics at workshop
June 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal