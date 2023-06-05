Essentia Health encourages scheduling a sports physical

BRAINERD — If your child or children are participating in sports during the next school year, it’s time to start thinking about scheduling a sports physical.

A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical examination, helps determine whether it's safe for your child to participate in a certain sport.

Read more local area news





Most states, including North Dakota and Minnesota, require that student-athletes have a sports physical before they can start a new sport (including any practices) or begin a new competitive season.

A sports physical is valid for one year. If it’s completed now, it will cover the 2023-2024 year.

A sports physical can be completed on its own or as part of a well-child/teen visit. It is recommended that your child have their physical at least six weeks before their sports season begins so there is enough time to follow up on something if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forms are available online for Essentia Health. Bring a physical copy to the physical.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

During a sports physical, you will learn:



Whether it is safe for your child to participate in a sport.

How to protect your child from injuries.

How to play safely with a medical condition or chronic illness.

In addition to getting the physical completed, a well-child/teen visit is one of the best ways to ensure your child is healthy and thriving.

Well-child/teen visits are a great time to review your child’s health in all areas — growth, cognitive and social development, illness prevention, mental health and more.

Schedule these visits directly through your pediatrician or family medicine provider. Or call 844-663-1068, visit EssentiaHealth.org or go through your Essentia MyChart patient portal.