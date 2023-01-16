Essentia Health-Crosslake Clinic offers weight management services

CROSSLAKE — Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Crosslake Clinic provides medical weight management services.

Primary care doctors may recommend services to prevent disease or improve weight-related conditions like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, sleep apnea and more.

Medical weight management specialists will develop individualized weight loss plans that help with making healthy food choices, sleep optimization, exercise needs, behavior changes and medication when clinically indicated.

“The practice of medical weight management is central to my clinical interests in the treatment of diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions relating to insulin resistance,” Dr. Jeremiah Eisenschenk, a medical weight management specialist at Essentia Health, said in a news release. “Guiding my patients on their journey to reclaim their health, wellness and vitality with the prescription of comprehensive lifestyle change combined with medication therapy when indicated brings me the utmost joy. Witnessing the transformative impact of this lifestyle has given me hope for the future health of our patients and communities.”

Services began being offered Monday, Jan. 9. Appointments can be made by calling 218-692-1010.