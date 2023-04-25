End of life conversations topic of April 24 AAUW meeting in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at First Congregational Church at 415 Juniper St. in Brainerd.

The program will be "End of Life Tender Conversations" presented by Tanya Hanson, an end-of-life educator and death doula.

For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.