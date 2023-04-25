99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

End of life conversations topic of April 24 AAUW meeting in Brainerd

Death Doula Tanya Hanson will be guest speaker

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at First Congregational Church at 415 Juniper St. in Brainerd.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The program will be "End of Life Tender Conversations" presented by Tanya Hanson, an end-of-life educator and death doula.

For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River seeks to recoup on revolving loan from defunct business
April 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
ATV safety courses scheduled in Walker
April 24, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
AChair (1).JPG
Local
Returning Pine River woman opens salon
April 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042423-glenn-mollette-door-knock-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: When someone knocks on your door
April 24, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
PL School Board 4-17.jpg
Local
Contentious books brought up to Pequot Lakes School Board
April 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
041823-ask-a-trooper-bumper-plate.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is my car legal to drive without the plastic bumper cover?
April 24, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
3096733+atv-crash-graf.png
Minnesota
3 killed in separate ATV crashes in Minnesota
April 23, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press