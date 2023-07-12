Emily Espeseth will present at Crosslake church

CROSSLAKE — Emily Espeseth, a 2018 Pequot Lakes High School graduate, will speak at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church.

Espeseth has led and been a part of missions outreaches to several countries, including Costa Rica and Italy, and has served Ukraine refugees on the Polish border.

Recently, she was part of the Circuit Riders University Outreach, and she will return for a two-year mission outreach.

Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church is located at 13919 County Road 36, Crosslake. Nursery and children’s church are provided.