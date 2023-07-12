Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Emily Espeseth will present at Crosslake church

Pequot Lakes High School grad has been a part of mission outreaches to several countries

Missionary Emily Espeseth will talk about her experiences July 16, 2023, at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church.
CROSSLAKE — Emily Espeseth, a 2018 Pequot Lakes High School graduate, will speak at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church.

Espeseth has led and been a part of missions outreaches to several countries, including Costa Rica and Italy, and has served Ukraine refugees on the Polish border.

Recently, she was part of the Circuit Riders University Outreach, and she will return for a two-year mission outreach.

Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church is located at 13919 County Road 36, Crosslake. Nursery and children’s church are provided.

